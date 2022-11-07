Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.03 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

