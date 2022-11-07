Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Stock Rating Lowered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Electricity Generating Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EYUUF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Electricity Generating has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.
