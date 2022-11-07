Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.76 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.