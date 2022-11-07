Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87,154 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Embraer worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Embraer by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

