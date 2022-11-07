Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $611.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.75 and its 200-day moving average is $642.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

