Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.35.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.