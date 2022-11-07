Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.16.

EQX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

