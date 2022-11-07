Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 434.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 588.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 651,988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 139.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

