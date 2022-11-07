Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.35.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 7.5 %

ERO stock opened at C$14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.