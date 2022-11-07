Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

