Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 92.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $14,688,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.