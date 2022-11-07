Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 133.3% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 40.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

