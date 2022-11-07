Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

