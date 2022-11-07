Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.7 %

EXPE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

