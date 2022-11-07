Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $153.87 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

