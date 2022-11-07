Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$800.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $511.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.84. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $363.48 and a 12-month high of $575.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

