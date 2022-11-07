Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE FATH opened at $2.47 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

