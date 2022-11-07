Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

FHI stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.