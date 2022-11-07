FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect FGI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $3.00 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGI Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FGI Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of FGI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

