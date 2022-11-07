Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 250 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 305.04% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

