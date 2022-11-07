Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $73.22 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

