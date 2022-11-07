Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $28,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Centene



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

