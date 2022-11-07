Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

