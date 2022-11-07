Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.14 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

