Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,000 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1,295.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 13.89 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 11.87 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

