Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,000 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1,295.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LCID opened at 13.89 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 11.87 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.62.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
