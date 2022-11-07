Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE:MPW opened at $11.26 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

