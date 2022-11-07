Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

