Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

