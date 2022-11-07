Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,310 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iStar were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $22,512,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $17,218,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 1,242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 316,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in iStar by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 685,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 224,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Stock Performance

iStar Dividend Announcement

STAR stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $883.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

iStar Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.