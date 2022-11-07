Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,483 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.