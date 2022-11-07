Financial Analysis: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80%

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfi has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.7% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Alfi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 16.00 $14.87 million N/A N/A Alfi $30,000.00 59.61 -$18.94 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Alfi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. On October 14, 2022, Alfi, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

