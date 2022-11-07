First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCXXF. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FCXXF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

