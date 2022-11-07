First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,880 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

CIBR stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

