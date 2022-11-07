Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.50). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. Fiverr International has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $197.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

