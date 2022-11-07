Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FLC stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.