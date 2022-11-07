Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flotek Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

