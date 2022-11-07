Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $58.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

FTNT stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

