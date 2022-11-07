Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

