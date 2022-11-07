Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

