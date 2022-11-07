Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FET opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

