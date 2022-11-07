Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $209.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.