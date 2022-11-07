Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $209.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

