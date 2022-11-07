Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

