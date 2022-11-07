FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%.
FutureFuel Trading Up 7.3 %
NYSE FF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.