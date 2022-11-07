FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

NYSE FF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

