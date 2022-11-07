Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Price Performance
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.