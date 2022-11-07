Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

