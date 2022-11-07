GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

GBL opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

