GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.3 %

GOVX stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

