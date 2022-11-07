Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Lowered to €17.70 at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €18.40 ($18.40) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.50) to €19.10 ($19.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

