Gevo (GEVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 11,552.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 40.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.