Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $63.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,332,000 after acquiring an additional 967,532 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

