Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 336.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 87,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

